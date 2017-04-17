UAB forward William Lee declares for NBA draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UAB junior forward William Lee has submitted his name to the NBA draft but hasn't hired an agent.

The 6-foot-9 Lee led the Blazers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. The two-time Conference USA defensive player of the year led the league and ranked 20th nationally with 2.4 blocked shots per game.

Lee has until May 24 to decide whether to withdraw or remain in the draft.

He said in a release Monday that submitting his name "allows me to safely see where I am projected at this point in my career without jeopardizing my last year of eligibility."

UAB coach Robert Ehsan says he thinks Lee has the skill set to succeed in the NBA.

