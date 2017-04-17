Sports

WHL Roundup: Wagner, Steel lead Pats to Game 7 win over Broncos

REGINA — Austen Wagner and Sam Steel each scored twice as the Regina Pats beat the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 in Game 7 on Monday to advance to the third round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Filip Ahl rounded out Regina's attack with a goal and an assist and Connor Hobbs had three helpers. Wagner's second goal of the game was a short-handed, empty-netter late in the third period.

Conner Chaulk scored the lone goal for the Broncos.

Pats goaltender Tyler Brown made 23 saves. Swift Current's Jordan Papirny stopped 38 shots.

 

 

