WHL Roundup: Wagner, Steel lead Pats to Game 7 win over Broncos
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Austen Wagner and Sam Steel each scored twice as the Regina Pats beat the Swift Current Broncos 5-1 in Game 7 on Monday to advance to the third round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.
Filip Ahl rounded out Regina's attack with a goal and an assist and Connor Hobbs had three helpers. Wagner's second goal of the game was a short-handed, empty-netter late in the third period.
Conner Chaulk scored the lone goal for the Broncos.
Pats goaltender Tyler Brown made 23 saves. Swift Current's Jordan Papirny stopped 38 shots.