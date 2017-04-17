Zola quits relegation-threatened Birmingham after 4 months

BIRMINGHAM, England — Birmingham City says manager Gianfranco Zola has resigned from the second-tier club after only four months.

The former Italy striker has achieved two wins in 22 League Championship games. The 2-0 loss to Burton on Monday left Birmingham only three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.

The 50-year-old Zola's resignation was announced on the club's Twitter feed.

Birmingham's Chinese owners opted for a high-profile name to lead the team's bid for promotion to the English Premier League after firing Gary Rowett in December, but the appointment has backfired.