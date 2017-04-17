Zola quits relegation-threatened Birmingham after 4 months
A
A
Share via Email
BIRMINGHAM, England — Birmingham City says manager Gianfranco Zola has resigned from the second-tier club after only four months.
The former Italy striker has achieved two wins in 22 League Championship games. The 2-0 loss to Burton on Monday left Birmingham only three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.
The 50-year-old Zola's resignation was announced on the club's Twitter feed.
Birmingham's Chinese owners opted for a high-profile name to lead the team's bid for promotion to the English Premier League after firing Gary Rowett in December, but the appointment has backfired.
Zola was previously manager at West Ham and Watford, and played for Chelsea from 1996-2003.