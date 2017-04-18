Amy Rodriguez out for the season with ACL tear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FC Kansas City forward Amy Rodriguez will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Rodriguez, who also plays for the U.S. national team, hurt her knee Sunday in Kansas City's NWSL opener against the Boston Breakers.

Rodriguez had scored in the 48th minute of the 2-0 victory over the Breakers, shortly before she was injured. She had to be stretchered off the field.

It was her first game back after missing last season for the birth of her second child.

"I know I have a long road ahead of me, but I'm already looking forward to lacing up my cleats again," Rodriguez posted to social media. "I've made a comeback twice before, and I will do it again!"