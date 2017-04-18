Atletico ends Leicester fairytale to reach another CL semi

LEICESTER, England — Atletico Madrid reached the Champions League semifinals for the third time in four seasons by ending Leicester's fairytale European journey on Tuesday, drawing 1-1 at the King Power Stadium to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Once Atletico grabbed an away goal through Saul Niguez's first-half header, any hopes of the English champions extending their debut in Europe's elite competition seemed to be completely extinguished.

Especially since Atletico was looking technically superior, attacking with greater skill and potency and outplaying the European novices.

And yet the spirit that powered Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title triumph returned in the second half as a tactical switch to three at the back by caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare put Leicester in the ascendancy. The subdued atmosphere was lifted by Jamie Vardy's 61st-minute strike, but levelling the score on a chilly central England night wasn't sufficient.

A defence as sturdy as Atletico's wasn't going to allow Leicester to score the two goals it still required to go through as a succession of shots were intercepted.

England's last Champions League representatives went out with a fight exactly eight years to the day since Leicester began its dazzling ascent by clinching the third-tier title, with the exhausted players collapsing the turf at the final whistle after pressing with grit and directness.