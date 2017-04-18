Blue Jays place starter J.A. Happ on 10-day DL with left elbow inflammation

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander J.A. Happ on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left elbow inflammation.

The move was retroactive to Monday.

Happ exited in the fifth inning of Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles due to soreness in the left elbow area.

A 20-game winner a year ago, Happ is 0-3 this season with a 4.50 earned-run average.

The Blue Jays also said injured right-hander Aaron Sanchez had a portion of nail removed from his right middle finger during a procedure performed by Dr. Glenn Goldstein in Kansas City.

Sanchez, who has battled a blister issue for weeks, was placed on the 10-day DL last Sunday and had the procedure done the following day.

He was expected to resume throwing in the coming days.