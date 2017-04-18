Ex-Korean league star Thames homers in 5th straight game

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames has tied a franchise record by homering in five straight games.

Thames hit a solo shot off Chicago Cubs right-hander John Lackey in the third inning Monday night. Thames' streak ties him with Jeromy Burnitz in August 1997 for the franchise mark.

Thames has seven homers in 14 games this year and six over his past five games.

"You've just got to ride the wave and enjoy it," said Thames. "There's always dark times around the corner, so you've just got to take it in stride."

The 30-year-old returned to the majors this season after hitting 124 homers over three years in the Korean major leagues.

Thames has gotten a hit in all 11 of his starts and has a 10-game hitting streak with Milwaukee.

Prior to this year, Thames last played in the majors in 2012 with Seattle and Toronto.