Leonard's 37 points lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82
SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard had a
San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive
Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free throws.
Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double figures.
Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added 12 points for the Grizzlies.
Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.