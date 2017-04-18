Sports

Leonard's 37 points lead Spurs by Grizzlies 96-82

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 17, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard had a post-season career-high 37 points and added 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Memphis Grizzlies 96-82 on Monday night to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

San Antonio led for all but 13 seconds in winning its 10th consecutive post-season game over Memphis.

Leonard finished the game 9 for 14 from the field and was 19 for 19 on free throws.

Tony Parker added 15 points for the Spurs, who had three others score in double figures.

Mike Conley scored 24 points, Zach Randolph had 18 points and Marc Gasol added 12 points for the Grizzlies.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular