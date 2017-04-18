Marital problems another concern for Knicks' Anthony

NEW YORK — Carmelo Anthony's concerns go beyond his future with the New York Knicks.

The All-Star forward and his wife, actress La La Anthony, are separated, according to a report from TMZ . The website says she moved out of the family's home last week and has her own place in New York.

The couple married in 2010 in New York, and Carmelo Anthony soon after began seeking a trade from Denver to the Knicks. A deal was made the following February, but now he may be on the move again.

Knicks President Phil Jackson suggested last week a trade may be best for the team and its leading scorer, saying the Knicks "have not been able to win with him on the court at this time ."

The fractured relationship between Jackson and Anthony made the biggest headlines in another failed season for the Knicks, who finished 31-51. The Knicks tried to move Anthony before the trade deadline in February, but Jackson said they couldn't find anything that made sense.

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract, which has two years and about $54 million left, and would need to agree to any deal. He has often said he wants to stay in New York and his family's happiness is his No. 1 concern.

However, Anthony said last week that winning was now what's most important. He will be 33 next month and has never won an NBA title.