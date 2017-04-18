NHL 100: A look at some of the more iconic arenas in league history

From the Montreal Forum to the Boston Garden, National Hockey League games have been played in some iconic arenas over the years.

Here's a look at five of the more storied venues in league history:

MONTREAL FORUM

The Montreal Forum is listed on the Canadian Register of Historic Places and for good reason.

The Canadiens won a boatload of Stanley Cups during their run of over seven decades at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Atwater Streets. The memories bring hearty smiles to the faces of Habs fans.

Guy Lafleur flying down the wing. Rocket Richard charging to the net. Patrick Roy making a glorious save.

The arena served as the Habs' home rink from 1924 until the team's move to Bell Centre in 1996.

The Forum site has been refurbished and is now an entertainment complex.

CHICAGO STADIUM

The Windy City landmark offered an old-school hockey feel mixed in with its own unique touches.

A giant pipe organ boomed music throughout the barn-like arena and fans would bellow the singing of the national anthems.

The 17,000-plus capacity venue felt much more intimate thanks to the smaller ice surface, loud horns and vocal fans.

The Blackhawks played in the Chicago Stadium from 1929 to 1994. It was dubbed the "Madhouse on Madison" for a reason.

MAPLE LEAF GARDENS

A grocery store and university athletic facility currently occupy the downtown Toronto building that was once the Maple Leafs' longtime home.

The NHL team moved to Maple Leaf Gardens in 1931 and over 13,000 fans took in the action on opening night against Chicago. The Blackhawks also closed out the Leafs' MLG run in 1999.

The familiar blue and white awning still hangs over the sidewalk on Carlton Street. A glance upward inside the new Mattamy Athletic Centre arena will bring back memories of the old Gardens' interior.

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

New York's Madison Square Garden is a rarity in today's sporting world.

The home of the NHL's Rangers and NBA's Knicks seems to be getting better with age.

It's also one of the few sporting venues left without a corporate sponsor in its name.

"The World's Most Famous Arena" has also hosted classic boxing matches, political conventions, one-of-a-kind rock concerts, and the first Wrestlemania.

BOSTON GARDEN

The Boston Garden was the perfect venue for classic old-time hockey.

What it lacked in modernism, it made up for in energy and feeling.

Boston has always been a hot sports market and an intimidating place to play. With the spectators right on top of the action, the smaller ice surface also did no favours for the Bruins' opponents.

The Garden hosted its final game in 1995. The Bruins' new arena, now called TD Garden, was built right beside it.

———