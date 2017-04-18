OHL Roundup: Otters advance with Game 7 overtime win over Knights

ERIE, Pa. — Warren Foegele scored 10:40 into overtime to lift the Erie Otters into the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference final with a 5-4 victory over the London Knights in Game 7 on Tuesday.

Alex DeBrincat gave Erie a 4-3 lead 16:29 into the third but London's Mitchell Stephens tied it on the power play with one minute left in regulation.

Darren Raddysh, Ivan Lodnia and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Otters, who will play the Owen Sound Attack in the third round. Dylan Strome had two assists.

Janne Kuokkanen, on a power play, Evan Bouchard and Cliff Pu had first-period goals for the Knights, pacing the defending Memorial Cup champions to a 3-1 lead 15 minutes into the game.

Troy Timpano started in net for Erie, allowing three goals on 11 shots. Joseph Muradaca replaced him 14:29 into the first and stopped 17-of-18 shots the rest of the way.