Police say 560 potential victims in soccer sex-abuse case

LONDON — Police say the number of potential victims in British soccer's sprawling child sex-abuse scandal has climbed to 560, with 252 suspects identified.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said Tuesday that 96 per cent of the victims are male, and the age range of the victims is from 4 to 20.

Some 311 football clubs, across amateur and professional soccer, have been referenced when potential victims supplied information.

The updated figures, which date to March 31, come five months after former professionals started to reveal historic abuse.

There have been 1,432 referrals to the national police investigation from a charity's dedicated soccer hotline and forces around the country.