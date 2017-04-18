QMJHL Roundup: Sagueneens advance by topping Huskies in OT in Game 7

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Olivier Galipeau tied the game with a short-handed goal late in the third period, then scored the overtime winner as the Chicoutimi Sagueneens advanced to the third round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in Game 7 on Tuesday.

Kelly Klima also scored twice for Chicoutimi, which battled back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period. Brendan Hamelin had two assists.

Mathieu Boucher and Manuel Wiederer had a goal and an assist apiece for the Huskies. Jean-Christophe Beaudin also scored.

Sagueneens goaltender Julio Billia stopped 29 shots. Rouyn-Noranda's Olivier Tremblay made 24 saves.

---

ARMADA 7 TITAN 1

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored three goals and set up another as the Armada advanced by thrashing Acadie-Bathurst in Game 7.

Joel Teasdale had two goals, including one shorthanded, and two assists for Blainville-Boisbriand. Alexandre Alain scored a goal and helped on two and Yvan Mongo rounded out the attack with a goal and an assist.

Zachary Malatesta scored for the Titan.