Redknapp back in English soccer as manager of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England — Harry Redknapp has been hired as coach of struggling second-tier team Birmingham, marking his return to English soccer management after a two-year absence.

Birmingham announced the appointment of the 70-year-old Redknapp on Tuesday, a day after the resignation of Gianfranco Zola.

Birmingham is three points above the League Championship relegation zone with three games remaining after a disappointing run of results under Zola.

Redknapp's first game on Sunday will be at local rival Aston Villa.