Reyes' error helps Phillies beat scuffling Mets 6-2 in 10

NEW YORK — Cameron Rupp drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly and the Philadelphia Phillies scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the scuffling New York Mets 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Odubel Herrera homered early for the Phillies, who took advantage of a pivotal error by third baseman Jose Reyes and handed the Mets their fourth straight defeat. Reyes dropped a two-out popup in the eighth before pinch-hitter Andres Blanco tied it at 2 with an RBI double off reliever Jerry Blevins.

With All-Star closer Jeurys Familia set to return from a domestic violence suspension Thursday, the Mets' bullpen was beaten again after Zack Wheeler pitched five solid innings.

New York's last five games have been decided in the winning team's final at-bat, including three losses at Miami last weekend.

Michael Saunders led off the 10th with an infield single that ricocheted off reliever Rafael Montero's foot. Tommy Joseph singled to right field, sending Saunders to third. Rupp's long fly to the warning track in right scored Saunders to give Philadelphia a 3-2 lead.

Pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr followed Freddy Galvis' single with a base hit of his own, driving in Joseph for the Phillies' fourth run and chasing Montero (0-2).

Daniel Nava broke it open against Sean Gilmartin with a two-run single to make it 6-2.

Luis Garcia (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

After being swept by New York at home last week, the Phillies took advantage of a beleaguered Mets bullpen that is 0-4 with a 7.15 ERA during the four-game skid.

With two outs in the eighth and Rupp on first base, Galvis hit a fairly routine popup about halfway up the third base line. A drifting Reyes bungled the catch, almost colliding with catcher Travis d'Arnaud and allowing the ball to pop out of his glove.

Galvis reached first on the error, with Rupp advancing to third. Blevins was summoned to face Blanco, who lined a full-count slider well over the head of left fielder Yoenis Cespedes for a double. Initially, both Rupp and Galvis scored on the hit, but Mets manager Terry Collins instantly bounded out of the dugout to challenge that the ball had bounced over the fence. A replay review overturned the call, and Galvis was returned to third on the ground-rule double. With the score tied 2-all, Blevins retired Cesar Hernandez to end the threat.

Wheeler allowed one run in his third start after missing the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

With two outs in the first, Herrera launched a 1-1 curveball into the Mets' bullpen to give the Phillies a 1-0 advantage.

New York responded immediately in the bottom half, scoring twice on Jay Bruce's RBI single and a run-scoring wild pitch.

Recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day to replace injured Clay Buchholz, Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed two runs over five innings in his first outing since undergoing knee surgery last August.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Buchholz had surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right forearm. The two-time All-Star might miss the rest of the season. ... OF Howie Kendrick (right abdominal strain) was placed on the 10-day DL.

Mets: RHP Seth Lugo (partially torn ligament in pitching elbow) and LHP Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) are both scheduled to begin throwing programs on Wednesday. ... 3B David Wright (neck surgery) is set to resume baseball activities in the next day or two after stopping for a short period due to the flu and some discomfort in his lower back, according to general manager Sandy Alderson.

