Sports

Sunday's Games

Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Ottawa 4 Boston 3 (OT)

(Senators lead series 2-1)

Toronto 4 Washington 3 (OT)

(Maple Leafs lead series 2-1)

Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

(Nashville leads series 3-0)

Anaheim 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

(Anaheim leads series 3-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Cleveland 117 Indiana 111

(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)

San Antonio 96 Memphis 82

(Spurs lead the series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 3 Minnesota 1

Texas 7 Oakland 0

National League

St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5 San Diego 4

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Seattle 6 Miami 1

---

