Sunday's Games

Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Ottawa 4 Boston 3 (OT)
(Senators lead series 2-1)
Toronto 4 Washington 3 (OT)
(Maple Leafs lead series 2-1)
Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
(Nashville leads series 3-0)
Anaheim 5 Calgary 4 (OT)
(Anaheim leads series 3-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Cleveland 117 Indiana 111
(Cavaliers lead series 2-0)
San Antonio 96 Memphis 82
(Spurs lead the series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 3 Minnesota 1
Texas 7 Oakland 0
National League
St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5 San Diego 4
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Seattle 6 Miami 1
---