Tiger Woods to design new golf course in southwest Missouri
HOLLISTER, Mo. — Tiger Woods says he plans to design an 18-hole golf course south of Branson, Missouri.
Woods made the announcement Tuesday along with Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Woods said the new course will be called Payne's Valley
The course will be on the site of the Murder Rock Golf Club, a John Daly course that closed when Morris bought the land in October 2013. It is scheduled to open in 2019.
Woods said he became involved in the project because of his friendship with Morris
