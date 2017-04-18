Tulloch set to announce retirement from NFL

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Stephen Tulloch is set to announce his retirement from the NFL.

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Tulloch will have a news conference Thursday in Allen Park to announce his retirement. The linebacker played five of his 11 NFL seasons with the Lions.

Tulloch played his first five seasons with Tennessee, then had his stint with the Lions before playing last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started only one game for Philadelphia.

Tulloch started 113 games in his career.

___