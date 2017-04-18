Zach Veach to make IndyCar debut in Alabama this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Zach Veach will make his IndyCar debut this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

Ed Carpenter Racing announced Tuesday that Veach will fill in for JR Hildebrand, who broke his left hand on the last lap April 9 at Long Beach. Hildebrand had surgery two days later.

The 22-year-old Veach was set to make his debut at the Indianapolis 500 next month with A.J. Foyt Racing.

He has six wins and six poles in three Indy Lights seasons. Veach will drive Hildebrand's No. 21 Chevrolet in Sunday's Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

Veach says he's grateful for the opportunity but "this isn't how any driver wants to get his first race."

___