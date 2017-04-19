Agents to AP: Eichel not pushing for Sabres coaching change
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma's job is in jeopardy, star forward Jack Eichel's representatives say their client is not the one pushing for a change.
Peter Donatelli tells The Associated Press a coaching change was "not even on (Eichel's) radar screen" last week during the player's exit meetings with Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray. Donatelli says any suggestion the second-year player is demanding a change is "1,000-
Peter Fish, who also represents Eichel, says his client is looking forward to next season and the plans the team has in place.
Donatelli and Fish spoke on Wednesday at a time when Murray is meeting with Sabres owner Terry Pegula.
Last week, Murray backed Byslma returning for a third season as Sabres coach despite the team missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year. Murray, however, noted the ultimate decision on Bylsma and his own future rests with Pegula.
