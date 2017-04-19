Sports

Bayern complains to UEFA about Spanish police

Spanish riot police scuffles with Bayern fans during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Spanish riot police scuffles with Bayern fans during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MUNICH — Bayern Munich has lodged a complaint with UEFA against Spanish police over the halftime incidents in its Champions League quarterfinal at Real Madrid.

Bayern says, "On Tuesday yesterday there were violent attacks by Spanish police against Bayern Munich fans. FC Bayern finds the Spanish police's actions as misplaced and excessive."

The club says it has informed UEFA and that it will also ask Spanish police for a statement of events.

Bayern lost the match 4-2 as the Spanish club progressed to the semifinals 6-3 on aggregate.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular