Bayern's Neuer out for rest of season with foot fracture

MUNICH — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture to his left foot in Bayern Munich's Champions League quarterfinal defeat at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The club says Neuer sustained the injury in extra time, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third goal of Madrid's 4-2 victory. The 31-year-old Neuer had already had a minor operation on his left foot on March 29 after a training-ground injury.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says, "Neuer is seriously injured. He'll be out for eight weeks."

Neuer will miss Bayern's remaining five league games of the season, and the German Cup semifinal at home to Borussia Dortmund next Wednesday.