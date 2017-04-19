Bruce powers Mets past Phillies 5-4 to stop 4-game slide

NEW YORK — Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning that sent the New York Mets to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and halted their four-game losing streak Wednesday night.

New York trailed 2-0 with two outs in the sixth before Bruce lined a three-run homer off frustrated starter Vince Velasquez. Philadelphia pulled even in the eighth, but Yoenis Cespedes singled leading off the bottom half and Bruce connected again, this time against Edubray Ramos (0-2).

The two homers were strikingly similar, line drives to straightaway right field that landed on the protective netting above seats just behind the fence.