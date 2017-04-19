Bruins' Patrice Bergeron nominated for Frank J. Selke Trophy for sixth time

NEW YORK — Centres Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild were announced as the three finalists for the 2016-17 Frank J. Selke Trophy on Wednesday.

Bergeron, a three-time Selke winner, is a finalist for the sixth consecutive year, matching the streak of Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk from 2008 to 2013.

Kesler is a Selke finalist for the second straight season and for the fifth time in his career.

Koivu is a first-time NHL awards finalist.

The award is given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.