Bruins' Patrice Bergeron nominated for Frank J. Selke Trophy for sixth time
NEW YORK — Centres Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, Ryan Kesler of the Anaheim Ducks and Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild were announced as the three finalists for the 2016-17 Frank J. Selke Trophy on Wednesday.
Bergeron, a three-time Selke winner, is a finalist for the sixth consecutive year, matching the streak of Detroit's Pavel Datsyuk from 2008 to 2013.
Kesler is a Selke finalist for the second straight season and for the fifth time in his career.
Koivu is a first-time NHL awards finalist.
The award is given to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.
The 2017 NHL award winners will be announced on June 21.