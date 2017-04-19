Sports

Celtics' Thomas: Days since sister died hardest of my life

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas' shoes are adorned with the words "I Love You Chyna" in tribute to his sister who died in a car crash over the weekend, while facing the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas says the days since his younger sister was killed in a car crash have been the hardest of his life. He's also expressing thanks for the support he has received around the NBA.

Thomas' comments, released in a team statement Wednesday, are his first public ones since 22-year-old Chyna Thomas died in a crash early Saturday outside of Tacoma, Washington. The All-Star guard says the pain he is feeling "is impossible to put into words," though he expressed gratitude to his fans, the city of Boston, the Celtics organization and the NBA community.

Thomas played in the first two games of the Celtics' first-round playoff series with the Bulls, then flew to Washington to be with his family on Wednesday. No funeral plans have been announced.

He is expected to rejoin the team Friday for Game 3 in Chicago.

