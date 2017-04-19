Davis hits 7th home run as A's rout Rangers 9-1
OAKLAND, Calif. — Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep, and the Oakland Athletics routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 on Wednesday.
Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn (1-1), who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four. Phegley made his second start since he was brought up from the on April 5; he allowed two runs over six innings of relief at the Rangers on April 7.
Davis hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third home run in six games. All three homers were hit off reliever Mike Hauschild.
Joey Gallo homered in the fifth for Texas, a drive off the facade below a row of luxury suites in
Rangers manager Jeff Banister was ejected by plate umpire Bill Welke for arguing over a third-inning foul ball hit by Davis, who singled after Banister left the field.
Texas has lost five of six, dropping to last in the AL West at 5-10. Martin Perez (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings, allowing all his runs with two outs. He had given up one run in his previous 10 1/3 innings.
ROAD WEARY
Texas is 3-6 on the road.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (on DL due to injured calif) worked out before the game with a team athletic trainer watching. Beltre went through a variety of running exercises and showed no lingering impact.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-1) is to start against Kansas City on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series in Arlington. Cashner gave up four runs over 5 1/3 innings in his last start.
Athletics: Cesar Valdez (0-0) returns to the big leagues for the first time since 2010 to pitch against Seattle on Thursday. Valdez is making a spot outing in place of opening day starter Kendall Graveman, on the DL with a strained right shoulder.