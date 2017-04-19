McGregor hat trick leads Canada over Germany; into gold medal game at worlds

GANGENUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Tyler McGregor scored a hat trick as Canada routed Germany 9-0 on Wednesday to advance to the gold-medal game at the para ice hockey world championships.

Adam Dixon added a goal and two assists for the Canadians (5-1-0), who play for gold on Thursday. Dominic Cozzolino and Corbyn Smith both struck twice with Bryan Sholomicki rounding out the attack.

Dominic Larocque stopped two shots for the shutout while Klaus Brzoska turned away 36-of-45 shots for Germany (0-5-1).

Canada was coming off a 2-1 loss to the United States in its last game.