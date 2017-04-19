Raptors 905 beat Maine to advance to NBA Development League Finals

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Raptors 905 are heading to the NBA D-League Finals.

Brady Heslip scored 21 points off the bench to lead a well-balanced offence as Raptors 905 downed the Maine Red Claws 103-88 on Wednesday, sweeping their best-of-three Eastern Conference final with ease.

Raptors 905 had six players finish in double digits in scoring.

E.J. Singler scored 18 points, Bruno Caboclo and Yanick Moreira had 16 apiece, Paskal Siakim had 15 while John Jordan chipped in with 12.

Demetrius Jackson scored 21 points for Maine.

Raptors 905 took Game 1 of the series by 25 points, 109-84, on the road before returning to the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont., for Game 2.

They will face the winner of the Western Conference final being played between Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Oklahoma City Blue.

Earlier in the day, Raptors 905's Jerry Stackhouse was named the NBA Development League coach of the year in a vote by his fellow NBA D-League head coaches.