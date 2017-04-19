Record $4.6B revenue across Premier League but combined loss

LONDON — Premier League clubs are generating record revenues - that are being chewed up by soaring player costs.

Accountancy firm Deloitte says the turnover at English top-flight clubs in the last financial year rose nine per cent to 3.6 billion pounds ($4.6 billion), with the growth fueled by the rising value of participation in the Champions League by the top four teams. Wage costs, however, climbed 12 per cent to 2.3 billion pounds across the league in 2015-16.