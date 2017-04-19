Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
New York 2 Montreal 1
(Series tied 2-2)
San Jose 7 Edmonton 0
(Series tied 2-2)
Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 4
(Penguins lead series 3-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Toronto 106 Milwaukee 100
(Series tied 1-1)
Chicago 111 Boston 97
(Bulls lead series 2-0)
L.A. Clippers 99 Utah 91
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 8 Toronto 7
Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 5 Houston 2
Cleveland 11 Minnesota 4
Oakland 4 Texas 2
National League
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (10 innings)
Washington 3 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 9 Milwaukee 7
St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 11 San Diego 2
Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 3
Interleague
Cincinnati 9 Baltimore 3
San Francisco 2 Kansas City 1 (11 innings)
Miami 5 Seattle 0
---