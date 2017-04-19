Sports

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

New York 2 Montreal 1

(Series tied 2-2)

San Jose 7 Edmonton 0

(Series tied 2-2)

Columbus 5 Pittsburgh 4

(Penguins lead series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Toronto 106 Milwaukee 100

(Series tied 1-1)

Chicago 111 Boston 97

(Bulls lead series 2-0)

L.A. Clippers 99 Utah 91

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 8 Toronto 7

Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 5 Houston 2

Cleveland 11 Minnesota 4

Oakland 4 Texas 2

National League

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (10 innings)

Washington 3 Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 9 Milwaukee 7

St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 11 San Diego 2

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 3

Interleague

Cincinnati 9 Baltimore 3

San Francisco 2 Kansas City 1 (11 innings)

Miami 5 Seattle 0

---

