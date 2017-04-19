WHL Roundup: Wong scores OT winner shorthanded as Hurricanes oust Tigers

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tyler Wong scored his second of the game shorthanded 3:02 into overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 in Game 7 on Tuesday to advance to the third round of the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Jordy Bellerive and Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist apiece for Lethbridge, which will play the Regina Pats in the next round. Egor Babenko also scored and Wong tacked on an assist for a three-point night.

Mark Rassell scored twice for the Tigers and Matt Bradley and Zach Fischer rounded out the offence.