Baseball Capsules

SEATTLE — Miami's Ichiro Suzuki hit his first home run on the road in nearly four years in the Marlins 10-5 loss to the Mariners. The 43-year-old homered off Evan Marshall in possibly his final at-bat at Safeco Field, where he anchored right field and the top of Seattle's batting order for 11 1/2 seasons.

Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs, and Seattle won for the fifth time in six games.

A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep centre field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.

Felix Hernandez (2-1) allowed four runs and 12 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Miami's Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs, five hits and four walks.

CUBS 7, BREWERS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell hit a three-run homer off Neftali Feliz (0-2) that capped a four-run ninth inning.

Chicago trailed 4-1 before Willson Contreras' RBI single in the sixth Carlos Torres, and Russell's run-scoring single cut the deficit to one run in the eighth. Kris Bryant's RBI single tied the score.

Wade Davis (2-0) worked around a walk in the ninth.

ROYALS 2, GIANTS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Vargas (3-0) scattered four hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and no walks, and Kansas City finally scored off Madison Bumgarner.

Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth in relief of Vargas, and Kelvin Herrera worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his third save.

Bumgarner (0-3) matched Vargas pitch for pitch until the fifth, when Paulo Orlando managed a one-out single. Orlando stole second, took third on a groundout and went home when Mike Moustakas delivered a base hit. That ended Bumgarner's streak of 18 scoreless innings against the Royals, dating to the 2014 World Series opener.

Salvador Perez added an RBI single off George Kontos in the eighth.

CARDINALS 2, PIRATES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler hit his first two home runs for St. Louis, which completed a three-game sweep — all by 2-1 scores. The Cardinals are 6-9, winning their opener and losing nine of 11 before the sweep.

Fowler had three of the Cardinals' eight hits, including homers in the third and fifth off Gerrit Cole (1-2). Josh Bell had tied the score with a fourth-inning homer against Michael Wacha (2-1)

Trevor Rosenthal struck out Jordy Mercer and Jose Osuna with a man on for his first save this season.

NATIONALS 14, BRAVES 4

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Harper had two homers, including a grand slam, among four hits and the Nationals overwhelmed Julio Teheran and the Braves.

Harper drove in five runs. His third-inning grand slam just cleared the reach of leaping Braves centre fielder Ender Inciarte. Harper's seven career homers off Teheran are his most against any pitcher.

Ryan Zimmerman added an eighth-inning grand slam off Ian Krol, sending some Braves fans for the exits at new SunTrust Park. The Nationals had 20 hits.

Washington's Joe Ross (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his 2017 debut.

Teheran (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

ATHLETICS 9, RANGERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Khris Davis hit his seventh home run of the season, Yonder Alonso and Chad Pinder also went deep.

Josh Phegley hit a two-run double in a four-run first that gave a quick lead to Jesse Hahn (1-1), who allowed one run and two hits over six innings, struck out four and walked four.

Davis hit a two-run homer in the fifth, his third home run in six games.

Martin Perez (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

YANKEES 9, WHITE SOX 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a 448-foot homer, Masahiro Tanaka (2-1) pitched seven innings of one-run ball and New York completed its first stretch at Yankee Stadium this season 8-1, its most wins in a homestand since going 9-1 from July 17-26, 2009.

Judge followed Starlin Castro's three-run shot in the fifth for the Yankees' first back-to-back homers of the season. Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks also went deep to give New York a season high four home runs.

Dylan Covey (0-1) got knocked around in his second major league start, allowing eight runs, 10 hits and three homers over five innings.

BLUE JAYS 3, RED SOX 0

TORONTO (AP) — Francisco Liriano (1-1) allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings and combined with three relievers combined on a six-hitter.

Kevin Pillar had three hits for the second straight game and stole two bases as the Blue Jays won for the third time this season and improved to 2-6 on their homestand.

Toronto scored three unearned runs in the second against AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-2) after errors by third baseman Pablo Sandoval and first baseman Mitch Moreland. Darwin Barney hit a two-run single and scored on Ezequiel Carrera's single.

Roberto Osuna finished for his first save.

ORIOLES 2, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0) held the Reds to a pair of singles in the second inning and four walks overall in 7 2/3 innings to overcame a dominating performance by rookie Amir Garrett (2-1), who struck out 12 in seven innings.

Jonathan Schoop singled home a run in the second, and Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Brad Brach pitched the ninth for his first save, completing the Orioles' first shutout this season.

METS 5, PHILLIES 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce homered twice and drove in five runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth as New York ended its four-game losing streak.

New York trailed 2-0 with two outs in the sixth before Bruce lined a three-run homer off frustrated starter Vince Velasquez. Philadelphia pulled even in the eighth, but Yoenis Cespedes singled leading off the bottom half and Bruce connected again, this time against Edubray Ramos (0-2).

Hansel Robles (3-0) struck out his only batter, and Addison Reed earned his fourth save. Reed allowed a sacrifice fly to pinch-hitter Daniel Nava after Freddy Galvis tripled, then struck out Cesar Hernandez to end it.

ASTROS 5, ANGELS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innings, Josh Reddick finished a single shy of the cycle and the Astros beat the Angels.

Keuchel (3-0) allowed one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts. The left-hander has allowed one run or fewer in all four of his starts, going seven innings in each outing.

Reddick tripled in the first and scored on a Jose Altuve single, doubled in the sixth and scored on an Evan Gattis single and hit a two-run homer to right in the seventh that went over Cameron Maybin's outstretched glove and fell in the first row. Reddick struck out in the third.

JC Ramirez (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits with a career-high nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved from his first career start Friday against Kansas City where he was tagged for five runs in five innings.

RAYS 8, TIGERS 7

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A throwing error by Jose Iglesias allowed two runs to score in the ninth inning as Tampa Bay rallied to beat Detroit.

The Tigers shortstop stumbled while trying to turn what would have been a game-ending double play, instead his error cost Detroit the victory.

Kevin Kiermaier opened the ninth with a walk. He advanced to third on Evan Longoria's double. Francisco Rodriguez (1-1) intentionally walked Brad Miller to load the bases. One out later, the closer got Logan Morrison to ground to second base and Iglesias couldn't complete the double play, as he stumbled making the turn. He was hurt on the play and was on the field for a few minutes before walking off under his own power.

Austin Pruitt (1-0) got his first major league win in relief.

PADRES 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jhoulys Chacin pitched eight scoreless innings and Erick Aybar hit a homer to lift the Padres to a win over the Diamondbacks.

Aybar, who had pitched to a batter the night before, pulled Zack Greinke's 82 mph slider just fair down the right-field line in the eighth inning for the game's lone run.

The first homer of the year from Aybar made a winner out Chacin (2-2). Chacin was masterful as he gave up just three hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Brandon Maurer worked the ninth inning for his second save as the Padres snapped a five-game losing streak.

A.J. Pollack singled in the ninth, stole second and reached third with two outs. But Jake Lamb struck out.

Grienke (1-2) and Chacin were locked in a duel over the first seven innings as neither team placed a runner in scoring position.

DODGERS 4, ROCKIES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings to lead the Dodgers over the Rockies.

Kershaw (3-1) allowed two runs on five hits. He walked just one and was done after 97 pitches. It was the 52nd time in his career that Kershaw has struck out 10 or more, and the Dodgers are 41-11 in those games.

Kenley Jansen got his fourth save of the season. It was his second four-out save of the homestand.

Kershaw avenged an early season loss at Coors Field. The left-hander gave up three home runs in six innings on April 8.