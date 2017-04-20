Brewers hit 3 HRS, beat the Cardinals 7-5

MILWAUKEE — Jett Bandy, Eric Thames and Travis Shaw each hit home runs to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 on Thursday night.

Bandy hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Thames put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run shot off Carlos Martinez (0-3) in the fifth. Shaw's three-run blast in the first made it 12 consecutive games going yard for the Brewers, who lead the majors with 32 home runs.

Zach Davies (1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 1-3 innings. He walked two and struck out five, but needed Thames' NL-leading eighth home run and seventh in the last eight games for his first win in four starts.

Jacob Barnes pitched the ninth for his first save of the season.