Christie to Atlantic City casino owner: Get licensed or sell

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he hopes the owner of the former Revel casino sells the property if he's unwilling to get licensed.

Christie referred to owner Glenn Straub on Thursday during his radio call-in show without saying his name.

The Republican governor says the owner refused to show financial documents and get licensed as required. He adds that if that doesn't happen, the casino won't open on his watch. Christie is term-limited and leaves office in January.

Straub is battling regulators over when and how the former Revel should reopen under the name Ten and blames officials for the red tape.

Straub bought the former $2.4 billion resort for $82 million from bankruptcy court two years ago.