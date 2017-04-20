Former VCU basketball player agrees to NFL deal with Colts

RICHMOND, Va. — Former VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox is getting a shot at the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

His agent said the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Alie-Cox has agreed to terms with the Colts.

"He's heading to Indianapolis" Friday, Joe Flanagan said. Flanagan did not discuss terms of the deal on Thursday, but Alie-Cox will try to earn a spot on the team as a tight end.

Alie-Cox hasn't played football in nine years, since he was a defensive end and tight end in his freshman year of high school. As a redshirt senior forward for the Rams, who do not have a football program, Alie-Cox was deemed a free agent because he was five years out of high school.

Earlier this month, most NFL teams sent scouts to watch Alie-Cox work out in Richmond. He prepared less than a month for the workouts, not turning his attention to trying to get football-ready until after VCU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

Alie-Cox also had individual workouts for several teams, and some NFL teams sent scouts to watch him play during the season.

Alie-Cox will try to follow in the footsteps of NFL tight ends Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham and others who played college basketball but went on to become dominant tight ends in the league.

Known for his leaping ability and 7-foot-1 wingspan, Alie-Cox became a favourite of VCU fans for highlight-reel blocked shots, a regularity that eventually caused the fans to chant "Mo Says No" each time he would reject an attempt.

In his final season at VCU, Alie-Cox averaged 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and blocked 71 shots in 35 games.

