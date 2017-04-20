Giants DE Pierre-Paul had off-season abdominal-groin surgery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul says the injury that sidelined him late last season was more serious than a sports hernia.
Speaking at a team availability Thursday, Pierre-Paul said surgeons fixed two spots in his abdomen and two in his groin in December.
The 28-year-old, who was signed to a four-year, $68 million contract in the
Pierre-Paul had his right hand mangled in a fireworks accident in July 2015. He missed half that season, but returned last year and had seven sacks in 12 games, prompting the team to designate him a franchise player.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and —http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL