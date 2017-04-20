Jazz need a big Favors vs. Clippers' duo of Jordan and Blake
SALT LAKE CITY — With no Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz are hoping it's Derrick
After being the forgotten man most of the season, the former No. 3 pick in the draft has been thrust back into the spotlight. Gobert went down with a knee injury 17 seconds into Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers and now the Jazz need
"I'm just ready to get back to playing the way that I know how to play and am able to play," Favors said Thursday after practice. "Just get back to being myself."
He needs to get there quickly. The Clippers All-Star duo of DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin outscored the Jazz 60-38 in the paint in a Game 2 loss.
But playing
Now
"It's been a big adjustment for me," Favors said. "I've just got to be ready from the get-go. I know DeAndre Jordan, he's a good player, good rebounder. So my job is to just try to limit that for him. Just be ready."
"That's how we beat them in the regular season, is in the paint," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "The paint doesn't necessarily mean DJ or Blake. It means our guards getting into the paint, and if they can get to the basket and score. If they get (defensive) help, they get it to Blake and DJ.
"That's how we scored a lot ... through dribble penetration and ball movement. ... Yeah we want to do that again. ... Whatever they take away, we have to hope there's another avenue to go to."
Both Jazz coach Quin Snyder and Gobert have talked to
"The biggest thing is he's just thrown into it," Snyder said. "He's fighting through some fatigue. He knows this is the time and he's got to raise his level. He's doing that, he's trying to do that.
"We want him to play the same way. He has his strengths. He's different than Rudy. But he's rolling and he's had some good opportunities playing off penetration. Half-rolls, floaters, jumpers, just the stuff that he's done all year."
The Jazz have been able to adapt to playing short-handed all season with Hayward,
"Rudy's not going to walk through the door right now," Snyder said. "Whatever quote-unquote adjustments we make, it's not going to replicate Rudy.
"As far as shoring up the paint, I'm not sure that's going to happen on the level that Rudy did it. That's a personnel issue."
