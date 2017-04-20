Medvedeva sets record score in short program at team event

TOKYO — Evgenia Medvedeva received a record score in the women's short program on Thursday as Russia placed second behind host Japan on the opening day of the figure skating World Team Trophy.

Following up on her back-to-back world titles, Medvedeva received 80.85 points while teammate Elena Radionova was second with 72.21. Japan's Mai Mihara was third with a personal best of 72.10.

Skating to "River Flows in You" and "Winter," Medvedeva's program included a triple flip-triple toeloop combination, triple loop and level-four spins.

Shoma Uno won the men's short program, pushing Japan into a narrow lead over Russia.

Uno received 103.53 points to finish ahead of Nathan Chen of the United States, who was second with 99.28. World champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished seventh with 83.51.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the ice dance short program with 79.05 points, helping the United States to third place overall in the standings.

China was fourth after the first day, Canada fifth and France sixth.