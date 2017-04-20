Mets put Wright on 60-day disabled list after neck surgery

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have shifted third baseman David Wright to the 60-day disabled list, further delaying his return following neck surgery.

The Mets made a series of roster moves before playing Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The 34-year-old Wright played some in spring training, but wasn't active once the regular season began. The oft-injured team captain was limited to 37 games last year, batting .226 with seven home runs and 14 RBIs.

Wright went through pregame drills on the field and took batting practice Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said Wright played catch for the first time in two or three weeks.

Wright is trying to rebuild his arm strength.