Richard, backed by two homers, pitches Padres past D'backs

SAN DIEGO — Clayton Richard pitched into the seventh inning and Wil Myers and Austin Hedges homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Richard (2-2) gave up a run on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high eight to win for the first time in his last three starts.

Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his third save and second in consecutive nights.

Myers cracked his fourth homer in the first and Hedges added his third in the seventh as the Padres won their second straight to earn a split of the four-game series.

Patrick Corbin (1-3) limited the Padres to three runs or less for the fourth time at Petco Park. But it wasn't enough with Richard keeping the Diamondbacks off-balance with his sinker.

Corbin lasted six innings, surrendering three runs on five hits. His eight strikeouts, like Richard's, came with zero walks.

Arizona put the tying runs aboard in the seventh, but Paul Goldschmidt was fanned by reliever Brad Hand.

Richard tiptoed from a jam in the fifth, when Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury produced one-out singles. But Chris Iannetta, who had doubled earlier, hit into a double play when Erick Aybar was able to handle a tricky hop at shortstop.

Aybar pushed the Padres ahead, 3-1, with a two-run double in the fifth inning. Aybar, who won Wednesday's game with an eighth-inning homer, chased in Yangervis Solarte and Hedges.

Solarte opened the inning with a hot grounder off third baseman Jake Lamb's glove for a double. Hedges followed with a crisp single.

The Diamondbacks pulled even at 1-1 when Nick Ahmed's RBI single in the second scored Iannetta. He led off the inning with double.

Myers continued his hot start with his homer to give the Padres a 1-0 lead. Myers punished Corbin's 93 mph fastball deep into the Padres' bullpen, a distance of 431 feet, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

The Diamondbacks managed but one run in the final two games of the series.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (right shoulder strain) will come off the disabled list in time to start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. For Perdomo (0-0, 8.44) it will be his second start of the season.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.94) kicks off a 10-game homestead by taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a three-game set on Friday. Walker is coming off a winning outing against L.A. on Sunday, as he allowed one run in five innings on four hits and a walk, while striking out seven.