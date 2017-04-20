Sweden earns 7-3 quarter-final win over Canada at world under-18 hockey event

SPISSKA NOVA VES, Slovakia — Jacob Olofsson scored twice as Sweden downed Canada 7-3 in quarter-final action Thursday at the world under-18 hockey tournament.

Fabian Zetterlund and Erik Brannstrom both added a goal and an assist for Sweden while Oskar Back, Emil Bemstrom and Isac Lundestrom also scored. Adam Ahman stopped 25 shots.

Matthew Strome, MacKenzie Entwistle and Maxime Comtois replied for Canada. Ian Scott made 28 saves.

Canada (3-1) finished second in Group A behind Finland (4-0). Sweden (2-2) was third in Group B behind the U.S. (4-0) and Russia (3-1).

The Canadians ended the tournament with consecutive losses after dropping a 6-3 decision to Finland in their final preliminary round contest Tuesday.

Sweden opened the scoring on Zetterlund's goal with just three seconds remaining in the first. Strome tied it at 1:58 of the second but Sweden rallied with goals from Back and Olofsson 1:58 apart to take a 3-1 advantage.

Entwistle replied for Canada at 14:38 but the Swedes finished the period with Bemstrom's power-play goal at 19:38. Olofsson — with his second of the game — and Brannstrom scored third-period goals before Comtois replied at 14:07.