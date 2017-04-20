Tottenham coach Ugo Ehiogu in hospital after collapsing

LONDON — Tottenham says coach Ugo Ehiogu has been taken to a hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground.

The 44-year-old Ehiogu, who played for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough and was capped by England four times, has been on the coaching staff at Spurs since 2014. He is currently in charge of the under-23 team.

Ehiogu fell ill at the Premier League club's Enfield training centre on Thursday.