US men's basketball sent to Uruguay for AmeriCup tournament

The U.S. men's basketball team will begin the lengthy road to the 2020 Olympics when it opens FIBA AmeriCup 2017 preliminary-round play in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The Americans were drawn into Group C on Thursday along with group host Uruguay, Panama and the Dominican Republic. The semifinals and finals of the 12-team tournament for teams in the Americas will be held Sept. 2-3 in Córdoba, Argentina.

The U.S. will likely send a team of NBA Development League players as it competes in the former FIBA Americas tournament for the first time since 2007. The tournament used to serve as a qualifier for the Olympics and world championships, and the Americans hadn't needed to go through qualifying since then.