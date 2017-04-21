Ailing Mets put 1B Duda, INF Flores on DL; deGrom scratched

NEW YORK — The banged-up New York Mets have scratched pitcher Jacob deGrom from his start and also put first baseman Lucas Duda and infielder Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list.

The Mets made the moves before Friday night's series opener at home against NL East-leading Washington.

Mets manager Terry Collins said slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was likely to miss all three games against the Nationals because of a hamstring injury. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was out of the lineup, too, with a hamstring problem and catcher Travis d'Arnaud was sidelined with a bruised right wrist.

Duda has a hyperextended left elbow and Flores has an infected right knee.

Matt Harvey moved up a day to start in place of deGrom on regular rest. Collins said that if deGrom wasn't able to pitch Saturday, then Sean Gilmartin would start instead.

Gilmartin and infielder T.J. Rivera were recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas.