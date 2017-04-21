Andreescu, Abanda to play Canada's first two Fed Cup matches versus Kazakhstan

MONTREAL — Bianca Andreescu and Francoise Abanda will play Canada's first two singles matches Saturday in its Fed Cup World Group II playoff tie with Kazakhstan.

The draw for the event, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at Uniprix Stadium, was held Friday.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., will face Yulia Putintseva in the opening singles match. Then, Abanda, of Montreal, takes on Yaroslava Shvedova.

On Sunday, Abanda will meet Putintseva in singles before Andreescu plays Shvedova. Then Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Toronto's Katherine Sebov will face Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva in doubles.

The winner of the tie secures a spot in the World Group II for 2018.

"Although our girls are coming in to this weekend with less experience, they are up to the challenge," said Canadian team captain Sylvain Bruneau. "Our players want to win.

"They have the drive and the desire to not only compete, but to win."