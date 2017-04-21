Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus in line for return for Man City

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus could make a quicker-than-expected return from injury in the FA Cup semifinal against Arsenal on Sunday.

City manager Pep Guardiola said the Brazil international will travel with the squad to London for the game at Wembley Stadium and didn't rule out starting him.

Guardiola said on Friday "he is really much, much better. Today, he makes part of training with us. He's coming back with his happiness and we are so happy he is back again."

Gabriel Jesus has been out for two months after breaking a bone in his foot during an English Premier League game against Bournemouth. Initially, he wasn't expected to return before May.