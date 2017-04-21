Brooklyn Nets owner Prokhorov says he's selling 49pc stake

MOSCOW — Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has told Russian media he's selling a 49 per cent stake in the NBA club.

The Russian billionaire announced his intention to sell a minority stake in December, and now says "49 per cent of the Brooklyn shares are up for sale," in comments reported by R-Sport.

He adds that "currently the process is going on and we are looking for a buyer."

Prokhorov took an 80 per cent stake in the then-New Jersey Nets in 2010, moved the team to Brooklyn in 2012, and took full ownership in 2015.

Brooklyn went 20-62 this season, which was the worst record in the NBA and its third consecutive season below .500.