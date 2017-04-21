Brooklyn Nets owner Prokhorov says he's selling 49pc stake
MOSCOW — Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has told Russian media he's selling a 49
The Russian billionaire announced his intention to sell a minority stake in December, and now says "49
He adds that "currently the process is going on and we are looking for a buyer."
Prokhorov took an 80
Brooklyn went 20-62 this season, which was the worst record in the NBA and its third consecutive season below .500.
The Nets last made the playoffs in 2015, losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.