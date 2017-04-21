Bruins beat Senators 3-2 in double overtime, force a Game 6

OTTAWA — Sean Kuraly scored his second goal of the game in double overtime Friday night as the Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 to stave off elimination.

The Senators lead the Eastern Conference quarter-final series 3-2. Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.

Kuraly scored the winner at 10:19 of the second overtime, stunning the 19,209 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.

David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 41 shots.

Mark Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

The Bruins had the best chances to end the game in the first overtime.

Boston failed to capitalize on the power play when Clarke MacArthur was called for high sticking and then had Noel Acciari's goal called back at 14:25 due to goalie interference. The Bruins challenged the call to no avail.

The Senators had two great chances to win the game in the third as the Bruins took a delay of game and too many men penalty in the final six minutes of the period, but Ottawa managed just two shots on goal.

The Bruins made a game of it in the second period.

Trailing 2-0 after the Senators scored in the opening minute of the second Boston scored twice to tie things up.

Ottawa scored just 30 seconds into the period when the Bruins defence was caught flat footed. Pageau was able to break in alone and beat Rask through the legs.

Brad Marchand helped cut the lead in half when he took the puck behind the Senators net and made a cross-crease pass to Pastrnak, who beat Anderson short side at 8:40.

Boston tied the game at 17:05 of the period as Kuraly scored his first ever NHL goal with a bank shot from the side of the net.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Mike Hoffman made a great pass to Stone, who slipped behind the Bruins defence and beat Rask on the backhand.

An already depleted Bruins lineup took another hit as David Krejci left the game late in the first after a collision with Chris Wideman.