Canucks sign forward Jonathan Dahlen to three-year entry level contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jonathan Dahlen to a three-year entry level contract, the club announced Friday.

Acquired from the Ottawa Senators for Alexandre Burrows prior to the NHL trade deadline, the 19-year-old prospect had 25 goals and 19 assists for Timra in Sweden's second division this season.

The five-foot-11, 176-pound Dahlen also registered five goals and an assist in seven games for Sweden at the 2017 world junior hockey championship.

"Jonathan is a very skilled player with good hands and goal scoring abilities," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He had a terrific year playing in Sweden and we're excited to see him at training camp as he continues to grow and develop into an NHL player."