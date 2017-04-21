Capitals' Ovechkin leaves game with apparent left leg injury

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has left Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after taking a hit from Nazem Kadri.

Ovechkin went down at 17:32 of the first period when a hip check from Kadri made contact with his left knee. He remained on the ice for several minutes and was attended to by a trainer.

He left the ice with help from Nicklas Backstrom and Nate Schmidt and did not put weight on his left leg.

Kadri was given a two-minute minor penalty for tripping. T.J. Oshie scored on the Capitals' ensuring power play for a 1-0 lead.