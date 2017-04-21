Sports

Capitals' Ovechkin leaves game with apparent left leg injury

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, and Dmitry Orlov (9), also of Russia, warm up before Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), of Russia, and Dmitry Orlov (9), also of Russia, warm up before Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin has left Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after taking a hit from Nazem Kadri.

Ovechkin went down at 17:32 of the first period when a hip check from Kadri made contact with his left knee. He remained on the ice for several minutes and was attended to by a trainer.

He left the ice with help from Nicklas Backstrom and Nate Schmidt and did not put weight on his left leg.

Kadri was given a two-minute minor penalty for tripping. T.J. Oshie scored on the Capitals' ensuring power play for a 1-0 lead.

Ovechkin has three goals through the first four games of the first-round series.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, sports

Most Popular